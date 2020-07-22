STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

59 NFL players test positive for COVID-19

A quarter of those plans have been approved by the union and the remaining 24 submitted plans still under review.

Published: 22nd July 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

National Football League

National Football League (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) has said that 59 players tested positive for coronavirus as of July 22.

As per a statement on NFL's official website, the total number was updated via the union's official website, which features a hub for the latest information on COVID-19 for all players.

The change from 95 down to 59 was clarified in a tweet from the NFLPA in which it stated: "The previous number included all known positives across the league, including staff, and has now been updated to include only players."

The NFLPA's website also has an update on the status of infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans received from all 32 teams, it said on nfl.com.

A quarter of those plans (eight) have been approved by the union and the remaining 24 submitted plans still under review.

The NFLPA on Monday had released a statement on testing procedures:

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

Recently, world No 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic returned to training after recovering from coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NFL National Football League Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp