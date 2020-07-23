STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Former 1,500 world champion Elijah Manangoi suspended in doping case

Manangoi won the 1,500 title at the 2017 worlds in London and took silver in Beijing two years earlier and is the reigning Commonwealth Games and African champion,.

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kenya's Elijah Motonei Manangoi celebrates after winning the men's 1500m during the IAAF Diamond League competition on May 2019 in Doha

Kenya's Elijah Motonei Manangoi celebrates after winning the men's 1500m during the IAAF Diamond League competition on May 2019 in Doha. (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

MONACO: Former 1,500-meter world champion Elijah Manangoi was provisionally suspended Thursday for missing doping tests. The Athletics Integrity Unit said that the Kenyan runner has been charged with "whereabouts failures".

No timetable for his disciplinary case was given. Manangoi, who won the world title in 2017, is the latest gold medalist under investigation for being unavailable to give a sample or not updating details of where they can be contacted each day by sample collection officials.

Christian Coleman, the American sprinter who won the 100-meter title last year, and Salwa Eid Naser, the Nigeria-born 400 gold medalist running for Bahrain, have both been provisionally suspended while under investigation by the AIU.

Athletes who are unavailable three times within 12 months face a two-year ban. Manangoi won the 1,500 title at the 2017 worlds in London and took silver in Beijing two years earlier. He is the reigning Commonwealth Games and African champion, and a multiple winner on the Diamond League track circuit.

Kazakh hurdler Natalya Ivoninskaya and three other Kenyan runners were also sanctioned. Ivoninskaya was banned for two years after a sample from the 2012 London Olympics tested positive for the steroid stanozolol.

Mercy Kibarus was banned for eight years after testing positive for the steroid norandrosterone, Kenneth Kipkemoi was banned for two years after testing positive for the drug terbutaline, and Patrick Siele was suspended for "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection".

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elijah Manangoi Athletes doping Athletics Integrity Unit Christian Coleman Salwa Eid Naser
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp