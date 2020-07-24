STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Viswanathan Anand crashes to third straight defeat in Legends of Chess tournament

Viswanathan Anand and Ding Liren lie at the bottom of the points table, without a win against their name.

Published: 24th July 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian ace Viswanathan Anand struggled for the third consecutive round, losing to Russia's Vladimir Kramnik to languish at the bottom of the points table in the USD 150,000 Legends of Chess online tournament.

Anand went down 0.5-2.5 to Kramnik late on Thursday.

The former world champion, who had lost in the first two rounds to Peter Svidler and Magnus Carlsen respectively, could not turn things around.

Anand lost the opening game despite some brilliant play as his Russian opponent fought back strongly.

A defeat in the second put the Indian No.1 on the back-foot and a draw in the third ended his hopes.

The Chennai-based Anand is making his maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

World No.1 Carlsen shares the top spot with Svidler, with three victories and nine match points.

Meanwhile, world No.3 Ding Liren continued to struggle as he lost after leading 1.5-0.5 to Ukraine veteran Vasyl Ivanchuk.

Anand and Liren lie at the bottom of the table, without a win against their name. The Indian meets Anish Giri (the Netherlands) in the fourth round later tonight.

All the round-robin games are best-of-four game contests. Legends of Chess is an event where Carlsen, Liren, Nepomniachtchi and Giri, semifinalists at the Chessable Masters (part of the Magnus Carlsen Tour), received an automatic invite.

They are up against six legends aged 40-52, who have been at the top of world chess at various points in their career.

The tournament is part of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

The winner of this event will qualify for the $300,000 Grand Final scheduled from August 9 to 20.

Results: Round 3: Vladimir Kramnik beat Viswanathan Anand 2.5-1.5; Vasyl Ivanchuk beat Ding Liren 2.5-1.5; Ian Nepominiachtchi beat Anish Giri 2.5-1.5; Magnus Carlsen beat Peter Leko 2.5-1.5; Peter Svidler beat Boris Gelfand 2.5-1.5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Viswanathan Anand Legends of Chess tournament Legends of Chess
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp