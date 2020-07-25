Boxers cleared to resume training

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The excitement among the male boxers and coaches is palpable as they get ready to start practising from Monday after completing their seven-day quarantine. The female boxers have already started their practice after entering Sports Authority of India’s NIS Patiala main premises last Sunday.

The reason for women boxers starting practice was because they were stationed in a different wing from the male boxers and the coaches where a doctor tested positive. The coaches — CA Kuttappa (men’s), Mohammad Ali Qamar (women’s) and Chhote Lal — too will be completing the seven-day period.

The SAI has finally submitted a report on possible quarantine rule violation by three boxers — World Championships medallist Vikas Krishan, professional boxer Neeraj Goyat and Asiad medallist Satish Kumar on Friday.

The SAI has said the boxers admitted the breach but the enquiry panel headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj found it to be unintentional. The committee has found deviations in implementation of the SOP by the local administration of Patiala and recommended corrective measures. Though the three are right now at JSW centre in Bellary, there are around nine male boxers in Patiala.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, it has been decided that quarantine norms of the state government, SOP and guidelines issued otherwise will be strictly implemented. Besides, an education programme for athletes and coaches about quarantine norms and SOP be undertaken during the time of entry into the centre and upon completion of quarantine period.