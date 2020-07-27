STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ian Nepomniachtchi inflicts another defeat on V Anand in 'Legends of Chess' online 

Anand's struggles continued in the USD 150,000 Legends of Chess online tournament as he suffered his sixth consecutive defeat with a 2-3 loss to Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

Published: 27th July 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand's struggles continued in the USD 150,000 Legends of Chess online tournament as he suffered his sixth consecutive defeat with a 2-3 loss to Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

Anand started the sixth round match with a draw as he came up with good defensive moves to keep the Russian at bay in a 53-move draw.

However, Nepomniachtchi went ahead by pulling off a 34-move win in the second game.

The third saw the players sign peace after 48 moves.

The five-time world champion then fought back well to claim the fourth game in 42 moves to push the contest into the Armageddon (a tie-breaker).

Nepomniachtchi won the decisive tie-break in 41 moves to shatter the hopes of the 50-year old Indian superstar and left him winless after six rounds.

World champion Magnus Carlen continued his winning run and tops the standings with 17 match points.

Nepomniachtchi is second on 16 followed by compatriot Vladimir Karmnik (12).

Anand, who is making his debut on the Magnus Carlsen Tour, lies ninth with three points.

Legends of Chess is a unique event where Carlsen, Ding Liren, Nepomniachtchi and Anish Giri, semifinalists at the Chessable Masters (part of the Magnus Carlsen Tour), received an automatic invite and are up against six legends aged 40-52, who have been at the top of world chess at various points in their career.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Viswanathan Anand Legends of Chess Ian Nepomniachtchi chess
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp