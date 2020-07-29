STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

TNIE Impact: Indian Olympic Association to help divyang cricketer Dhami

Divyang cricketer Dhami and his 65-year-old father have taken up menial work to take care of their family.

Published: 29th July 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Divyang cricketer Dhami (L) and IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta

Divyang cricketer Dhami (L) and IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After TNIE reported about ex-captain of Indian Wheelchair Cricket team Rajendra Singh Dhami working as a labourer, the Indian Olympic Association has come forward to support him.

Rajeev Mehta, IOA Secretary-General, told TNIE, “We have announced immediate help of Rs 50,000 today. His requirements will be taken care of. I have spoken to our state body in Uttarakhand. Every help and support will be provided to him.”

District officials, too, have approached Dhami, who is captain of Uttarakhand Wheelchair Cricket Team.

“They said the Pithoragarh district magistrate wants to know what can be done for me. I will meet him soon,” said Dhami. He is a resident of Rajkot village in Pithoragarh district and has resorted to breaking stones for road building under the MNREGA scheme.

“We have contacted Dhami and he is being provided help by the district sports officer. We are exploring options to provide him employment under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojna or other schemes for his livelihood,” said Vijay Jogdande, Pithoragarh District Magistrate.

Dhami received Rs 20,000 cheque by district sports officer Sanjeev Puri. An officer from the border security force (BSF) has also transferred the amount of Rs 3000 through digital transaction in Dhami's account.

Dhami’s family income is hardly Rs 3,000 per month. He and his 65-year-old father have taken up menial work to take care of their family. Dhami qualified for the Provincial Services Exams (PCS) in 2012 for Uttarakhand. He has urged the state government to provide him a job as per his qualification. He holds a master’s degree in History and is a B.Ed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association Dhami
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp