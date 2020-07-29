TNIE Impact: Indian Olympic Association to help divyang cricketer Dhami

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After TNIE reported about ex-captain of Indian Wheelchair Cricket team Rajendra Singh Dhami working as a labourer, the Indian Olympic Association has come forward to support him.

Rajeev Mehta, IOA Secretary-General, told TNIE, “We have announced immediate help of Rs 50,000 today. His requirements will be taken care of. I have spoken to our state body in Uttarakhand. Every help and support will be provided to him.”

District officials, too, have approached Dhami, who is captain of Uttarakhand Wheelchair Cricket Team.

“They said the Pithoragarh district magistrate wants to know what can be done for me. I will meet him soon,” said Dhami. He is a resident of Rajkot village in Pithoragarh district and has resorted to breaking stones for road building under the MNREGA scheme.

“We have contacted Dhami and he is being provided help by the district sports officer. We are exploring options to provide him employment under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojna or other schemes for his livelihood,” said Vijay Jogdande, Pithoragarh District Magistrate.

Dhami received Rs 20,000 cheque by district sports officer Sanjeev Puri. An officer from the border security force (BSF) has also transferred the amount of Rs 3000 through digital transaction in Dhami's account.

Dhami’s family income is hardly Rs 3,000 per month. He and his 65-year-old father have taken up menial work to take care of their family. Dhami qualified for the Provincial Services Exams (PCS) in 2012 for Uttarakhand. He has urged the state government to provide him a job as per his qualification. He holds a master’s degree in History and is a B.Ed.