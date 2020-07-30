With pools still closed, Karnataka Swimming Association set for meeting on Thursday

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Be it unlock 1, 2 or 3, the swimmers have been left disappointed on all three instances. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines (unlock 3.0) on Wednesday and maintained that the swimming pools will continue to remain closed. The Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA), after learning about it, acted swiftly. They have called for an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the way forward.

"I have called an emergency meeting of the KSA executive committee tomorrow (Thursday). It will be on video. I would like to take everyone's opinion during the meeting and then, we will take it up with the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA). We will find out ways to take the sport forward, help find a solution for swimmers to train,” KSA president Gopal Hosur told this daily.

With the pools shut since March, the elite swimmers of the country are at a loss, including city boy Srihari Nataraj, who has not been inside a pool ever since the start of lockdown. The backstroke specialist, who has attained Olympic B qualification, feels training is of utmost importance after having been out of action for so long.

What has also surprised Srihari has been the government's decision, allowing gyms to operate from August 5. "It is a surprise for me that the gyms can open soon, but not the pools. Isn't gyms far riskier than swimming pools?,” queried Srihari, who hopes that he will be allowed to train in the pool soon.

“Actually, I am at a loss of words. It is a very disappointing thing for the entire swimming fraternity. The longer it shuts, it hinders the swimmers. Swimmers in Australia, US and many more places are training. But we are not.”

Now, it would be interesting to see SFI’s stance as the body is also said to be mulling on the idea of having a camp for Olympic hopefuls outside the country. Besides Srihari, Virdhawal Khade, Sajan Prakash, Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Makhija, Advait Page have attained B qualification mark for Tokyo Olympics. But, Dronacharya award-winning coach Nihar Ameen is not too upbeat about the idea.

“What happens to swimming in the country when you take five-six swimmers outside? The entire sport and industry will die. The coaches, sport fraternity in India...how are we going to survive? Also, even if they are taken out of India, air travel is also not too safe. We have to think about that too."