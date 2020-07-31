STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Babita Phogat, Kavita Devi appointed as deputy directors by Haryana government

Babita in a tweet thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Sports Minister Sandeep Singh among others for the appointment.

Published: 31st July 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Babita Phogat (Photo | PTI)

Wrestler Babita Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Haryana government has appointed international wrestler Babita Phogat and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi as deputy directors in its Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

In two separate orders issued on July 29 by the principal secretary of the Haryana Government's Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Babita and Kavita, who had applied to the state government for these posts, were appointed as deputy director (Sports) under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) rules, 2018.

As per the orders, both have to join the department within a month.

International wrestler Babita Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach.

The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film "Dangal', which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.

Asked to comment on taking up the new role now, Commonwealth Games medallist Phogat said, "I take it as a responsibility which has been entrusted to me by the government".

"Being a player, I will work to ensure that players get all the facilities they need, whether it is related to their practice or diet so that they can focus on their game and work," Phogat told PTI.

Asked in what areas she feels there is scope for further improvement, Phogat said "no matter how much we do, there is always a scope for improving things.

As a sports person, I do not want that our players should face the problems that we had to face, be it related to diet, coaches or players' practice.

" Replying to a question, she said she was looking forward to working with Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, a former Indian hockey team captain.

"It is an advantage when you have a sportsperson heading the Sports Department in the state.

He is more connected to things and knows things at ground level and how these can be improved.

We will work together and take Haryana's sports to new heights," she added.

Phogat earlier worked as a sub-inspector in Haryana Police before resigning after she decided to join the BJP and later went on to unsuccessfully contest the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri assembly constituency in the state.

Kavita, is a Kabaddi player, a senior state government official said.

She was member of the India national Kabaddi team that won gold medal in 2014 in the Incheon Asian Games.

The terms and conditions of their appointments include a bar on making commercial endorsements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Babita Phogat Haryana government Kavita Devi
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp