STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shooting body in no rush to resume camps

Rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil has a range owned by a friend close to her house in Chandigarh. Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar also have access to facilities.

Published: 01st June 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jaspal Rana (Photo | File)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are multiple sporting bodies seeking resumption of standard training. But shooting is in no hurry. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is monitoring the situation and looking to conduct national camp next month, depending on the state of affairs then.

There are many factors which prompted the NRAI to adopt this policy. Uppermost is safety and travel. “For us, it actually makes sense to train as shooting is an individual sport. But cases are going up everyday. We’ll see how it goes,” said Rajiv Bhatia, NRAI secretary.

Jaspal Rana

Voices are unanimous on this. “The world is battling this virus. Most important is to stay safe in the house. We cannot put anyone at risk. Prevention is better than cure. We strictly follow that policy and that’s why we are not pushing them for coming out,” noted national pistol coach Jaspal Rana.

The other reason they are in no rush is, shooters don’t have to depend on others to train. They can do it at home and most of the Olympic-bound shooters have facilities at home. Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Deepak Kumar are among them. There are others who have ranges nearby. “Tejaswini Sawant, Rahi Sarnobat and Swapnil Kolhapur from Kolhapur have a good facility nearby. There are less restrictions there. It’s not operational now and there are no electronic targets, but they can use paper targets and start training,” said Deepali Deshpande, national rifle coach.

Rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil has a range owned by a friend close to her house in Chandigarh. Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar also have access to facilities.

Moreover, shooting is well-placed in terms of performances. They had a successful 2019. And with a record number (15) of Olympic quotas in bag, coaches feel they are well placed to catch up on lost time. Also, there are no international competitions this year. “Even if we resume in September, we’ll have enough time to get ready for 2021 Olympics. Our only aim is to keep them connected and motivated. We have Zoom sessions five days a week,” Deepali said.

It is learnt that the Indian Olympic Association and Sports Authority of India got in touch with NRAI recently, asking about resumption plans. The NRAI discussed the matter with coaches and everyone agreed there’s no urgency. “If they are comfortable (training) at home, we see no reason why we should call them for camps,” Bhatia said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Rifle Association of India
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp