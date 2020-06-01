STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truly pained and plain angry, says NBA legend Michael Jordan on George Floyd death

Floyd was in handcuffs a week ago when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

NBA legend Michael Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan (Photo | AP)

CHARLOTTE: Michael Jordan is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry."

With protesters taking to the streets across the United States again Sunday, Jordan released a statement on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," the former NBA star and current Charlotte Hornets owner said in the statement posted on the Jordan brand's social media accounts and the team's Twitter account.

"I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability.

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice."

Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

