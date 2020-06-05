STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

To do well at the Olympics is the only goal: Indian women's hockey Arjuna Award nominees

The Indian team sealed a second consecutive berth in the now postponed Tokyo Olympics after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate in November.

Published: 05th June 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Arjuna Award nominee Vandana Katariya

Arjuna Award nominee Vandana Katariya (Photo | Hockey India)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Arjuna Award nominees Vandana Katariya and Monica on Friday said the Indian women's hockey team has a good balance of experience and youth and remains confident of achieving its goal of doing well at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team sealed a second consecutive berth in the now postponed Tokyo Olympics after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate in November.

"We are certainly moving in the right direction at the moment. The balance of the side is brilliant and we have to just keep moving forward," Vandana said in a release issued by Hockey India.

"The confidence of our team is high and I am sure we will be able to put up good performances on the big stage. We are evolving very well as a team and have a great mindset at the moment."

Monica said that the team has worked on sharpening its skills and is ready to deliver the goods at the Olympics.

"All of us have only one goal and that is to do well at the Olympics. We have fine-tuned many of our skills in the recent past and we are ready to give everything we have to put up excellent performances at the quadrennial event next year.

"We have a good balance of experience and youth in our team and we are technically sound as well. We are eager to do well for our country," she added.

Earlier this week, Hockey India announced the nomination of Indian women's team captain Rani for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Vandana, Monika and men's team defender Harmanpreet Singh were nominated for the Arjuna Award.

Vandana, who has over 200 international caps and Monika with 150 International Caps have played key roles in the Indian team's sensational wins last year which include the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Test Event and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar.

Vandana thanked her teammates for their undying support.

"It's amazing to be nominated for the Arjuna Award. I am sure this nomination will be a huge motivation factor for us in the upcoming years. I couldn't have performed at my best if I didn't have wonderful teammates. They have always been on my side and the entire credit for my performances goes to them," said the 28-year-old.

Monika said the nomination will motivate her to perform better.

"I am extremely honoured to be nominated for the Arjuna Award. The nomination will surely motivate me to perform even better for my team. We produced fantastic results in 2019 and hopefully, we will continue our form once we start playing matches," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arjuna Award Hockey India Indian womens hockey Olympics Olympics 2021
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp