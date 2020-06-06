STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michael Jordan pledges USD 100 million to fight for racial equality amid 'Black Lives Matter' protests

The basketball legend and Jordan Brand will be donating USD 100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality and social justice.

Published: 06th June 2020 11:33 AM

NBA legend Michael Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand on Friday pledged USD 100 million over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

The announcement came following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, which are taking place throughout the US after a police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck, leading to the latter's death.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," read a statement from six-time NBA champion Jordan and Jordan Brand.

"Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating USD 100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Jordan had made a statement on the killing of black people and George Floyd at the hands of police.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained, and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," said Jordan.

The officer Chauvin has reportedly been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers have also been fired from the force after a video of Floyd's death emerged.

