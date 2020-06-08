STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Full crowds allowed at New Zealand Super Rugby, organisers confirm

Currently, major European football leagues are also resuming their suspended season, but all of them are being kickstarted behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:55 AM

With the decision to allow crowds, New Zealand Super Rugby is the first league to allow spectators inside the stadium. (Representational Image)

By ANI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Monday confirmed that there will be no limit on crowd numbers when the Highlanders play the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Both sides will face off against each other on Saturday, June 13 while the Blues will host Hurricanes at Eden Park the following day, Sunday, June 14.

This decision comes as New Zealand government confirmed that the country will move to Alert Level 1 lifting all restrictions on mass gatherings including at stadiums.

"It is a testament to all New Zealanders that we are in a position to lift restrictions on mass gatherings and it's a massive boost for Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa," NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said in an official statement.

"We are incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again," he added.

NZR Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum said that the move to Level 1 and the return of crowds meant kick-off times would now change for the competition.

"With the return of community sport, we wanted to give our many fans involved in Saturday sport time to finish up their games, get ready to head out, and then across town to our venues. We're excited to be able to provide some daytime Sunday rugby in 2020," Lendrum said.

With the decision to allow crowds, New Zealand Super Rugby is the first league to allow spectators inside the stadium. 

