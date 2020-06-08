States get Yachting Association of India nod for sailing practice

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mandatory COVID-19 tests before resumption of training. Briefs and debriefs in the open instead of inside a hall. Safe-distance protocols between sailors and boats. Launch of only Asiad and Olympic classes for training. These are some of the highlights of the standard operating procedures put in place by the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA).

The Yachting Association of India (YAI) gave a go-ahead to the state and other units to begin training as per state-government restrictions and directives. YAI is not conducting any national camp soon due to travel and various other restrictions in place in different states. However, it is understood that sailors can begin training by adhering to Sports Authority of India’s and the state body’s guidelines.

Since both the national body’s primary sailing centres — Mumbai and Chennai — are severely affected by the pandemic, and assembly of sailors at one particular centre might not be feasible, all centres across India can start training individually at their own premises.

Since western coast is not conducive for training during monsoon, there are suggestions that the camps be moved to safer places like Visakhapatnam or Rameshwaram, if not Chennai. But YAI is preferring to wait for some time before taking a decision.

However, TNSA is planning to begin training soon. The body sent a request on Saturday to Chennai Port Authority, seeking permission to allow elite sailors to train at the club. It also informed YAI that if required, Chennai’s facilities can be used for a national camp.

According to TNSA president Ashok Thakkar, only Olympic and Asian Games classes will initially be allowed. Around seven or eight sailors — like Asiad bronze-medallists KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, and Varsha Gautham — might train soon. “We have our SOP in place and hope to get permission from the port. Our sailors need to train,” said Thakkar, who is in charge of fund-raising for YAI.

“We will begin training for elite sailors right now, as some of them attempt to qualify for Olympics. These are trying times, indeed. We hope we’re able to make it and form a strong team.”

Thakkar said that YAI has asked every sailor to start practice. “The national coach is in Mumbai. He might start training sailors there.”

Sailor Nethra Kumanan, who won laser-radial bronze at the Sailing World Cup in Miami, has already begun training in Spain. She has been stuck there since the lockdown in March. The Asian Olympic qualifying event slated for March 15-28 in Abu Dhabi was postponed due to the pandemic.

