STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ex-Supercars driver Renee Gracie turns porn star to end financial crisis

Following a string of indifferent performances on the circuit in 2017, Gracie was replaced by another driver in the team and that change saw her work at a local car yard briefly.

Published: 09th June 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Supercar driver Renee Gracie has switched to the adult industry.

Australian Supercar driver Renee Gracie has switched to the adult industry.

By IANS

MELBOURNE: In 2015, Renee Gracie was part of an all-female team that took part in Bathurst 1000 V8 supercar race but fast-forward few years, the former circuit driver has found a new career in the adult industry.

Following a string of indifferent performances on the circuit in 2017, Gracie was replaced by another driver in the team and that change saw her work at a local car yard briefly.

According to a report published in the Daily Telegraph, Gracie soon started sharing nude images of herself on a particular subscription-based website, which has ended her financial problems.

"I pretty much do everything. I do whatever it is people request. I sell those photos and people tip me," Gracie was quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

"I have been able to pay for a house. I have a 30-year loan that I am about to pay off in 12 months.

She also closed doors on a possible return to racing in the future as according to her, she realised she wasn't good enough for the circuit.

"I got over it (racing) and realised I wasn't good enough and moved on," she revealed. "I have no interest in going back. Racing cars in my eyes is not the pinnacle of what I have done. What I am doing right now, I would rather do than race around Bathurst."

Meanwhile, Supercars have distanced themselves from the 25-year-old saying they cannot comment on someone who is no longer part of their organisation.

"Supercars is aware of the article regarding former Super2 driver Renee Gracie," a spokesman said as per new.com.au.

What would your caption be to this photo?

A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE (@renee_gracie) on

"As Ms Gracie is no longer competing in Super2, Supercars will not be commenting further."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Renee Gracie supercar adult industry
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp