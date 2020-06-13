STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Fencing body adopts Athletics Federation of India’s SOP

The Fencing Association of India has adopted the Athletics Federation of India’s SOP, stating that all major points are covered in it and they do not need to come up with one of their own.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

CA Bhavani Devi

Fencing Association of India wants Bhavani Devi, currently in Chennai, to train in Italy when flights resume.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Fencing Association of India has adopted the Athletics Federation of India’s SOP, stating that all major points are covered in it and they do not need to come up with one of their own. The association has asked all its athletes to adhere to the AFI SOP guidelines as well as other state and central government directives.

Fencing Association of India wants Bhavani Devi, currently in Chennai, to
train in Italy when flights resume.

“The AFI SOP is extensive and covers almost all points required in fencing. Hence we decided to adopt their SOP and we have sent it to all athletes and coaches. We may update it on a later date depending on the evolving situation,” FAI secretary Bashir Ahmed Khan told this daily. There are no plans to hold a national camp anytime soon due to the nature of the sport. Top Indian fencer Bhavani Devi is in Chennai and the association wants her to return to Italy where she trains as soon as international flight restrictions are removed.

Online camp for juniors

The top five junior epee and foil fencers in girls and boys categories from the last junior nationals have started taking part in an online camp that is being conducted by a US-based fencing club. Classes are being conducted by former international fencers Yasser and Kevin Mar and will run till the end of this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fencing Association of India Athletics Federation of India Bhavani Devi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp