Fencing body adopts Athletics Federation of India’s SOP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Fencing Association of India has adopted the Athletics Federation of India’s SOP, stating that all major points are covered in it and they do not need to come up with one of their own. The association has asked all its athletes to adhere to the AFI SOP guidelines as well as other state and central government directives.

Fencing Association of India wants Bhavani Devi, currently in Chennai, to

train in Italy when flights resume.

“The AFI SOP is extensive and covers almost all points required in fencing. Hence we decided to adopt their SOP and we have sent it to all athletes and coaches. We may update it on a later date depending on the evolving situation,” FAI secretary Bashir Ahmed Khan told this daily. There are no plans to hold a national camp anytime soon due to the nature of the sport. Top Indian fencer Bhavani Devi is in Chennai and the association wants her to return to Italy where she trains as soon as international flight restrictions are removed.

Online camp for juniors

The top five junior epee and foil fencers in girls and boys categories from the last junior nationals have started taking part in an online camp that is being conducted by a US-based fencing club. Classes are being conducted by former international fencers Yasser and Kevin Mar and will run till the end of this week.