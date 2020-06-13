Olympic top-10 spot by 2028: Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed his dream of making India a top country in the Olympic medal tally and wanted it to finish in top-10 in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “Although we have achieved some success in hockey and a few individual sports, we have not been able to make any successful impact.

I want to ensure that not only our participation but our success rate also soars,” said Rijiju during an online chat series hosted by paddler Mudit Dani. “So the target is to make India as one of the top 10 Olympic nations by 2028. This is the target I have set and with the Indian Olympic Association and all national sports federations.”