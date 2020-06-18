STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rise in Chennai cases keep Bhavani Devi at home

Before the lockdown, Bhavani Devi was very close to achieving her Olympic dream. But now with coronavirus cases on the rise, she is re-calibrating her training plans.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

CA Bhavani Devi

CA Bhavani Devi

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Before the lockdown, Bhavani Devi was very close to achieving her Olympic dream. But now with coronavirus cases on the rise, she is re-calibrating her training plans.The Fencing Association of India (FAI) had a chat with her last month and spoke about facilitating a move to Pune where she could train at the Army Sports Institute. But now, even that is ruled out.

“We had spoken regarding training in Pune. They were optimistic but now with the situation being so grim, travelling to Pune will not be a wise decision,” Bhavani said.After getting permission from the state government to train at the indoor stadium in Chennai, the 26-year-old decided against training due to the situation in the city. Initially, she wanted to train at the Centre for Sports Science at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Research and Higher Education.

“The best thing now is to train at home. Obviously it is not ideal but there is no point in complaining. All sportspersons are at home and we have to make the most of it. I’m currently training with my kit bag and also doing fitness exercises on the terrace of my house. I’m in constant touch with my coach Nicola Zanotti,” she added. The Commonwealth Championship medallist is still hopeful of being able to train at any of the SAI centres soon.

Things in Italy are on the mend. Clubs have started opening up and fencing practice has resumed in certain quarters albeit adhering to government guidelines. Bhavani is hopeful of beginning full-fledged training soon and says the thought of other countries and fencers getting ahead of her in terms of preparation do not affect her.

“Initially, the lack of practice was a point I replayed in my head. But now, I have become calm. People are suffering and that puts my concerns into perspective. Yes, practice is a priority but we have to respect the situation and act accordingly. Spending such a lot of time at home has been a blessing in disguise as I have never stayed at home for such an extended duration since I started playing.”

There are two more competitions where the sabre fencer needs a good display to guarantee her spot for the Tokyo Olympics. One was scheduled to be held in Belgium and the other in South Korea. No new dates have been released by the world body as of yet but the qualification process is expected to remain the same. She is currently in the second spot among Asia-Oceania fencers with two making the cut.

“I’m not thinking about reaching a particular round as with that mentality, your opponent might do one better and I might get stuck. I’m just thinking of giving it my all. Qualification would be a dream and I will leave no stone unturned to make that dream come true. Hopefully, international flights will resume soon so that I can go back to Italy and start full fledged training,” she signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhavani Devi Fencing Association of India
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp