Fencing Association of India set to go on hiring spree for coaches

The coaches will initially have a probationary period of six months and then it will be annual contract on a rolling basis for three years.

Published: 19th June 2020 09:08 AM

The coaches will be based in the SAI NCOEs and will be utilised for all age groups according to requirements.

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Fencing Association of India is looking to hire three foreign coaches, two elite coaches and as many as sixteen assistant coaches. These are being done now with the aim of getting ready for the 2024 edition of the Olympics.

After consultation with the sports ministry, the advertisements for elite coaches and assistant coaches have been put up on the SAI website. These posts are for domestic applicants with background in the sport. The bulletin regarding the requirement of foreign coaches will be done soon. FAI have already had a detailed discussion with the ministry.

“Getting coaches for the 2021 edition is not on our minds. We are looking at a long-term solution keeping in mind the 2024 Games. We have had discussions with the ministry and hopefully, we can hire some of the best talents which can benefit fencing in the long run,” FAI secretary Bashir Ahmed Khan told this daily. The association has also hired two physios and a CEO during this lockdown.

The coaches will initially have a probationary period of six months and then it will be annual contract on a rolling basis for three years.

The contracts maybe terminated with one month notice in case of non-performance. There are a list of requirements the federation is looking at and all incoming additions will be for all three categories: Foil, Epee and Sabre.

The coaches will be based in the SAI NCOEs and will be utilised for all age groups according to requirements. The last date for entries is July 5.

“This move will benefit our fencers immensely. We are looking to wrap up proceedings as soon as possible so that we can begin preparations for the next Games at the earliest and ensure many athletes qualify.”

