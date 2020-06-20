STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Paddlers plot way back to training

IT has been more than three months since India’s paddlers last played competitively. Players now feel that they need to think about restarting practice.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  IT has been more than three months since India’s paddlers last played competitively. Players now feel that they need to think about restarting practice. While TTFI has been in touch with players for a national camp, but rise in cases had thrown a spanner in the works. Now, A Sharath Kamal will have a discussion with the federation in the coming days to chart the way forward.

“Most players I have been in touch with have been focussing on fitness at home. But with cases on the rise, sparring with someone else on a proper table has not been possible. But in the coming days, we need to finalise a plan as it will take time for all of us to get back to our peak shape,” he told this daily.

Issues include finalising a SAI centre, travel, food, lodging and getting all players on board. TTFI had informed this daily that after ITTF comes out with the calendar in August, they will follow suit. “Nobody will be willing to travel now but maybe in another couple of months, hopefully things should improve. We need to stay sharp as well and only way for that to happen is to train together. Finding a safe zone is also of paramount importance.” Among the options include SAI Bengaluru but only after discussions with the NSF and SAI will the final call be taken. August or September is a tentative time frame but the COVID-19 situation will be the ultimate deciding factor. 

SOP for table tennis
The federation has come up with an SOP that includes player safety, methods to follow during training and domestic meets. Handshakes, doubles training, changing of sides and cleaning table with hands have been forbidden while multi ball training has been encouraged. Players will wear masks during ball selection and no time out signs will be placed on tables. Umpires will have to wear masks and gloves at all times in the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
paddlers
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp