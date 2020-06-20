Paddlers plot way back to training

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT has been more than three months since India’s paddlers last played competitively. Players now feel that they need to think about restarting practice. While TTFI has been in touch with players for a national camp, but rise in cases had thrown a spanner in the works. Now, A Sharath Kamal will have a discussion with the federation in the coming days to chart the way forward.

“Most players I have been in touch with have been focussing on fitness at home. But with cases on the rise, sparring with someone else on a proper table has not been possible. But in the coming days, we need to finalise a plan as it will take time for all of us to get back to our peak shape,” he told this daily.

Issues include finalising a SAI centre, travel, food, lodging and getting all players on board. TTFI had informed this daily that after ITTF comes out with the calendar in August, they will follow suit. “Nobody will be willing to travel now but maybe in another couple of months, hopefully things should improve. We need to stay sharp as well and only way for that to happen is to train together. Finding a safe zone is also of paramount importance.” Among the options include SAI Bengaluru but only after discussions with the NSF and SAI will the final call be taken. August or September is a tentative time frame but the COVID-19 situation will be the ultimate deciding factor.

SOP for table tennis

The federation has come up with an SOP that includes player safety, methods to follow during training and domestic meets. Handshakes, doubles training, changing of sides and cleaning table with hands have been forbidden while multi ball training has been encouraged. Players will wear masks during ball selection and no time out signs will be placed on tables. Umpires will have to wear masks and gloves at all times in the venue.