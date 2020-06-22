STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic shooter Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic passes away at 31

Multiple European champion Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic started practising shooting at the age of nine in her hometown.

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shooting

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

BELGRADE: Multiple European shooting champion Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic has passed away after a short and severe illness at the age of 31, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) announced on Monday.

She participated in the Olympic Games twice, in London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where she won seventh place. She was also a gold and silver medal winner in the World Cup competition.

Velickovic was born in Bor on January 25, 1990. She started practising shooting at the age of nine in her hometown.

In her last competition for the Serbian national team at the European championship in the 10m Air Pistol event in Wroclaw 2020, she was dominant in the individual competition. She made a great contribution to winning the team title, and with these two gold medals, she became one of the most successful participants in the competition.

Since 2010 and her debut in senior competition from eleven participation she qualified in the finals eight times. Beside three gold medals, she also won one bronze medal in Gyor in 2018.

"Although she left us too early, Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic made an indelible mark in the history of the Serbian and the European shooting sport," said ISSF.

"Our most sincere condolences to Bobana's family, friends and the shooting sport community of Serbia."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic death ISSF
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp