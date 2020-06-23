STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Prannoy apologises to BAI for rant on Twitter post award snub

The BAI had issued a showcause notice to Prannoy on Friday for his remarks and given him 15 days to respond.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

HS Prannoy

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: H.S. Prannoy has apologised to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for his remarks earlier in the month. Prannoy had slammed the BAI after it had ignored him for the National Sports Awards.

"It was unfortunate to witness something like this but Prannoy had reached out to us and based on his submission, we hope going forward players will reach out to the federation if they have any concern," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in a statement.

The BAI had issued a showcause notice to Prannoy on Friday for his remarks and given him 15 days to respond. Earlier in the month, it had recommended doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and men's singles player Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award.

Following this, Prannoy tweeted: "Same old story. Guy who has medals in CWG and Asian Championships not even recommended by the association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended. #waah #thiscountryisajoke (sic.)" The 27-year-old later deleted the tweet.

Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth had disciplinary charges against them for leaving the Indian squad at Asian Badminton Championship in Manila in February, despite being advised not to leave. The players had gone to play a tournament in Barcelona which could potentially help them earn ranking points that were crucial for them to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The BAI said on Friday that Srikanth had apologised and had been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. It also later emerged that national coach Pullela Gopichand had recommended Prannoy's name for the Arjuna Award in his capacity as a former Khel Ratna Award winner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Badminton HS Prannoy Arjuna Award
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp