Should be able to start some sporting events August onwards: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Resumption of sports was the dominant theme in a discussion between the sports ministry and 15 top sports federations of the country on Tuesday.

The meeting, called by sports minister Kiren Rijiju, emphasized on phased resumption of sports, leagues in particular, by August. The tenure of foreign coaches, participation in international events, submitting annual calendar of training and competition (ACTC) were other topics discussed.

One subject that raised some concern among the federations was a proposed salary cut for foreign coaches. The tenure of foreign coaches was also discussed. Most federations felt that the tenures should be extended at least until the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games instead of next year’s Olympics.

Though there was a suggestion for salary cut, after federations showed reservations, the sports minister apparently assured this will not come into effect.

The three-hour discussion felt it is necessary to host some kind of sports behind closed doors by August. The sports minister felt the resumption “will boost the confidence of our athletes and also create an atmosphere of normalcy in these trying times”. He asked federations to discuss with league managers and propose a few events that can be organised in each sport.

The ministry felt domestic tournaments involving non-or-minimal contact sports — like shooting, athletics, archery, fencing, cycling, weightlifting, even badminton and table tennis — can be held too.

Though the federations are keen on starting the domestic calendar and organising leagues, most believe August would be too early for most. Except track and field athletes and weightlifting, no player is training at any national camp, or any other camp for that matter. Gymnasiums and swimming pools remain closed. Getting back into shape itself would take time.

Quarantine restrictions differ from state to state and they will make travel difficult. Athletes, too, need to be confident to come out and play. Since most of the international competitions have been postponed or moved to next year, hosting events in August may not be the right idea.

Later this year seems better but even for that, training has to start. Some federations also requested the ministry to increase funds for hosting nationals as getting sponsors would be difficult.

Take the case of boxing. The Boxing Federation of India has already made a request to start training for select boxers at the Sports Authority of India centre in Patiala in a sanitised environment.

The ministry is yet to give a go-ahead. It is learnt the federation made another request on Tuesday and even proposed that the venue could be changed to Bellary in Karnataka if required. The ministry is expected to make a call soon.

The meeting was attended by sports secretary Ravi Mital, SAI director general Sandip Pradhan, IOA chief Narinder Batra and its secretary general Rajeev Mehta. Presidents, secretary generals or representatives of archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, hockey, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling were present.