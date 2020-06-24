STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rowing Federation of India wants supplement check after dope scam

The tests were conducted at a national camp after which a 24-member team travelled to Pattaya for the Asian junior championship.

Published: 24th June 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rowing

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) is shocked after NADA revelations that 22 junior men and women rowers have failed dope tests for the banned substance probenecid. The RFI is not certain and thinks food supplements might have caused it.

The tests were conducted at a national camp after which a 24-member team travelled to Pattaya for the Asian junior championship. Food supplements provided in national camps are SAI-approved. The RFI will write to the sports ministry to check for any adverse findings in that particular supplement.

“We will write to SAI and ask them to check whether the supplements have any inadequacies in this regard. We cannot fathom how this occurred as we take the utmost precaution during these camps,” RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo said.

The rowers in question are mostly between 16 and 18. India will lose two silver medals won in Pattaya as the rowers didn’t opt for the optional provisional suspension after waiving off their rights for B sample testing.

The RFI is also confused how out of 32 rowers in the camp who had the same food supplements and diet, 22 tested positive. Most of them were from the Khelo India academy, with the camp taking place once a year for a short period of time. Also, historically it was one of India’s weakest performances.

“There are so many puzzling aspects. Why dope and perform badly? How and why only 22 tested positive? I have respect for NADA and don’t want to point fingers but these are questions worth asking,” Singh Deo added.

NADA DG Navin Agarwal asked the RFI to take responsibility. “Such things cannot occur during a national camp. Either the coaches or the organising committee should introspect and find out what went wrong. We have issued notices to all the rowers and they have said they want to contest it. So after necessary formalities, we will have hearings.”

RFI has said it supports coaches Jenil Krishnan, Dalvir Singh Rathore and Amit Singh, two of whom are Arjuna awardees. The substance probenecid is listed as a uricosuric and masking agent in World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited performance-enhancing drugs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RFI Rowing Federation of India Dope Scam
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp