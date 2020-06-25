STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dope-cleared Sanjita Chanu to finally get Arjuna award for 2018

The 26-year-old had won back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 48kg and 53kg categories respectively.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu. | PTI

Gold medalist Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cleared of the dope taint, two-time Commonwealth Games gold-winning weightlifter Sanjita Chanu will finally get the coveted Arjuna award which has been on hold since 2018.

A Sports Ministry source confirmed that Chanu will be conferred with the Arjuna award as per a 2018 Delhi High Court order, which directed the selection committee to consider her and keep the decision in a sealed cover to be disclosed only if she was absolved of the doping charges.

"Sanjita (Chanu) is absolved of all the doping charges by the international federation, so we will have to abide by the Delhi High Court order and consider her for the Arjuna award," the ministry source told PTI.

After she was ignored for the 2017 Arjuna Awards, Chanu had filed a writ petition before the Delhi HC challenging the decision to exclude her from the list of those recommended for the coveted honour.

During the pendency of the case, she tested positive for a banned substance in May 2018.

But the High Court, in its order in August that year, directed the committee to consider her for the award and keep its decision in a sealed cover, pending a decision on her appeal against dope charges.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) dropped the doping charge against Chanu due to "non-conformities" in the handling of her sample last month.

The Manipuri plans to seek compensation from the IWF for the "trauma" she endured.

The IWF cleared her based on a recommendation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), following which the national federation wrote to the Sports Ministry to comply with the High Court order.

Indian Weightlifting Federation secretary general also confirmed the development to PTI.

"It's confirmed, Sanjita will get her 2018 Arjuna award," he said without getting into details.

The 26-year-old had won back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 48kg and 53kg categories respectively.

She had also applied for the recognition in 2016 and 2017 but was ignored on both occasions.

Chanu, who maintained she did not commit the doping violation, was informed about the final verdict of the IWF via an e-mail, signed by the world body's legal counsel Lilla Sagi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Arjuna award Sanjita Chanu
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp