STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Marriage in the time of pandemic

After three failed attempts, Atanu Das will tie the knot with fellow archer Deepika Kumari next Monday. The Worlds silver-winner tells Ayantan Chowdhury about his marital journey & Olympic goals...

Published: 26th June 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Atanu Das

By Express News Service

The pandemic has affected people from all walks of life, including sportspersons. But for some, this period has given time to attend to personal matters. World Championship silver-medallist Atanu Das will finally marry Deepika Kumari, after three failed attempts. This daily caught up with the recurve archer to talk about his nuptial preparations and his Tokyo Olympics aims.

Excerpts:

You are finally getting married... 
A mixture of relief and fear (laughs)! Relief because we’ve been trying to get married for some time, but each time something unavoidable came up. We both give archery top priority. Due to competitions and lack of time, we postponed this thrice. If not for the pandemic, we’d have postponed it again. Olympics is the target for us both. But every cloud has a silver lining. Now we’re all set!

With current restrictions, do you feel now is the best time for such a ceremony?
Whatever we’d planned won’t happen. We wanted an elaborate affair, with guests and friends from the archery fraternity. But due to government guidelines, that won’t be possible. The guest list has to be limited to 25. For a Bengali, that’ll be really difficult (laughs). But this window of opportunity is the best time for us. We had so much free time, so we managed to plan everything. Hopefully, things will go off without a hitch.

How did you two manage the planning bit?
There were hiccups in booking a marriage hall. After much confusion and running around, they were solved. Trimming the guest list was exhausting, but it had to be done. Also, we’ll have to adhere to all safety guidelines. Guests will have to come in batches. Sanitiser and soap dispensers will be needed at regular intervals. Also, we decided against a reception. Not the way we dreamt of this, but no complaints.

After so many postponements, how big a burden is off both of your shoulders?
I cannot even begin to describe how much relief both of us will have after the marriage. We can finally focus fully on our careers and help each other along the way — as we’ve been doing over the years — without any societal pressure.

AAI’s been planning a domestic calendar and national camp...
All of us archers want a safe environment to focus fully on our game. Hopefully, we will be told well in advance about the dates. Everyone needs time to prepare for trials. Quite a few haven’t even picked up bows in the last few months. Hopefully, things will improve by year-end so that we get the feel of an international event and face the pressure of a shootout. The indoor stages are there. That’s a good place to begin with.

What’s kept you going in these tough times?
Yoga not only helps me physically, but also keeps my mind at peace. The news around us is so depressing. It can affect an athlete a lot. We have a short range in my house. That’s obviously not enough, but considering problems world over, mine seem petty. Hopefully, the world will be in a better place in days to come. 

Your blue sunglasses during Rio Olympics gave you quite the stardom. What can we expect from you in Tokyo?
I’ve matured both as a person and an archer. We have a good group. This time, hopefully, medals will follow. Personally, I will always work hard. I’m a positive person. I won’t let anything affect me in my goal to reach the pinnacle of success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atanu Das Wedding marriage COVID-19 Coronavirus national lockdown Deepika Kumari
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp