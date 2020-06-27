STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's top TT players raise funds to help fraternity members amid coronavirus crisis

The trio’s plan was to raise Rs 10 lakh and in three days, the response has been overwhelming with Rs 6 lakh already raised. 

Published: 27th June 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “Giving something back to the sport that has given me so much,” was the idea which led to India’s top paddlers A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan teaming up with Olympian Neha Aggarwal to start a charity drive to help 100 beneficiaries associated with the sport of table tennis in the country.

The idea is to give junior players, support staff, coaches, umpires who are struggling to make ends meet a one time grant of Rs 10,000 each. The trio’s plan was to raise Rs 10 lakh and in three days, the response has been overwhelming with Rs 6 lakh already raised. 

“The sport is on the rise in our country and it would be a shame to see a junior player forced to leave the sport or a coach to close his academy. Being established players, it is our duty to give back to the game and this was a brilliant initiative which Neha spoke to both of us and we were really enthusiastic about it. So far, we have seen so many current, ex-players as well as sports lovers come together to help and it is heartening to see so many step up during this difficult time,” World No 32 Sathiyan said.

More than 80 people have donated. Sharath feels the scheme is vital considering sport is yet to resume and with the probability of live sports returning also minimal, the table tennis ecosystem as a whole needed this. “This pandemic has affected people from all walks of life including people associated with table tennis.

And we are doing our best to sustain their livelihood through this movement. I’m really grateful to all who pitched in,” Sharath added. The Tamil Nadu duo had initially started helping local coaches in their state when Neha approached them and with the help of GoSports Foundation and colleagues from the sport, they identified the 100 beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharath Kamal coronavirus G Sathiyan
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp