Nationals in Chennai doubtful

As per Athletic Federation of India’s (AFI) calendar, the season will start with Indian Grand Prix (September 12 in Patiala), followed by the nationals (September 20 to 25). 

Published: 27th June 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

ATHLETICS

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With uncertainty being a constant in Tamil Nadu these days, even the only athletics event slated in Chennai has questions marks over it. Due to an alarming rise in cases, Tamil Nadu Athletic Association (TNAA) feels it may not be possible to conduct the 60th National Open Athletics (September 20 to 25), at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. 

As per Athletic Federation of India's (AFI) calendar, the season will start with Indian Grand Prix (September 12 in Patiala), followed by the nationals (September 20 to 25).  "There are many practical difficulties in hosting a tournament in the state," said TNAA secretary Latha C.

“I don’t think it is possible to conduct nationals if the city continues to report so many cases. With each passing day, numbers are increasing. Some are also saying that the pandemic will peak in Chennai in October.” TNAA’s major issue is the venue, which is still being used as a waiting point for migrant workers. Though there are facilities in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy, the association is doubtful about getting the state nod to conduct the tournament there. Full report on newindianexpress.com

TNAA Athletic Federation of India
