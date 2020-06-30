Alone at SAI, phone and books keep hockey player Suraj Karkera going

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: "The days are suddenly longer than before." Such words from India hockey player Suraj Karkera does not come as a surprise. It just reflects how ‘tough’ the last few days have been for the goalkeeper. Normally, he would have his national teammates for company at Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru, but it is a completely different scenario now.

He is the lone hockey player at the premises as others have returned home for a month’s break, providing them a chance to reunite with their families. Karkera, on the other hand, is spending most of his time inside his room. However, the lone Mumbai lad in the squad has no one to blame. With the city being badly hit with Covid-19 cases, he decided to stay put in Bengaluru and has been calling his family members frequently these days.

“It is tough not to be with them (my loved ones) during this time. But the main thing for me and my family is to stay safe and healthy and that matters,” Karkera told this daily.

“My communication with family has increased now. I check with them about their well-being at home and also inform them as to how I am doing here. I also check on my dog Deno, a seven-year-old labrador. I also ask them about how they are managing house-hold expenses and also groceries etc.”

Such phone calls may have become an important part of the day, but Karkera is finding other ways to keep himself busy. Besides doing some fitness routine inside his room, Karkera is spending some decent amount of time reading books and is also watching some European football action online.

Karkera, who made his India debut in 2017, has chief coach Graham Reid from Australia and other staff members for company at SAI, which is a boon in such a tough period. “It is tough to be the lone player here. But the fact that we have been having our national camps here since 2015, we know a lot of staff members here. Sometimes, I end up chatting with them. It is like home away from home. So, that helps,” said the 24-year-old.

“The coaching staff has already told me that if I need anything, they can help me. So, yes having them around is comforting.”