Home Sport Other

Asian fencing body asks for status report, travel ban details 

Whether they will give the green light will decided after the details are provided.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first of its kind in India since the novel coronavirus outbreak, an international sporting federation has asked member nations willing to bid for a competition to furnish details about the spread of the disease and the restrictions associated with travelling to the host country. This happened on Monday, when the Fencing Association of India (FAI) expressed interest in staging the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers and the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) asked for a host of information regarding the status of COVID-19 in the country.

Whether they will give the green light will decided after the details are provided.The Asia-Oceania Olympic fencing qualifiers were to be held in Seoul, South Korea, from April 15. But the FCA had to relocate due to the prevailing conditions in South Korea. In the letter sent by the Asian body, details sought include disclosure of the current situation in the country, like the number of confirmed cases, deaths if any, cities affected, whether there are flight restrictions from any Asia/Oceania country and travel restrictions. The FCA Executive Board will evaluate the proposals received and submit its recommendation to the International Fencing Federation for approval.

The FAI president Rajeev Mehta told this daily that they are in the process of sending across the details. “We will send them by tonight. We are hopeful of getting the green light soon. After that, we will approach the government. We are confident of hosting the tournament and it will be a huge boost to the fencing community in our country.” The approval has to come fast, as the event has to be held within April, and other countries will have to apply for visas. The last week of April has been marked as the possible time. New Delhi will be the host. Sources have indicated that visas for nations who are in the race for qualification will not be an issue.

continental meet here?

Seoul was supposed to host the senior Asian Championship as well. It was scheduled after the qualifiers. The FCA informed all federations that since the results from this competition will have relevance to the ranking of the teams already qualified, it is being postponed. “Hopefully the health situation by June would be much improved and a decision could be made by early May on whether to proceed with it in Korea or transfer the competition to another country,” FCA president Celso L Dayrit said in a statement. The FAI has bid for that tournament as well in case the situation does not improve. According to their proposal, they want it at the end of June in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fencing Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Fencing Association of India
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp