Home Sport Other

Coronavirus impact: Women wrestlers skip Ukraine camp 

Six competing in Olympic categories cancel training plans for Kiev due to fears surrounding coronavirus; Vinesh opts to train in Norway instead

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Divya Kakran

Divya Kakran is one among the six women grapplers who were supposed to travel to Ukraine for a training camp (File Photo)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The spread of coronavirus has led to cancellations and postponements of various sporting events across the globe. It has also severely affected Olympic preparations of the participating nations, including India. The latest in the list is the decision of women wrestlers to cancel their training camp in Kiev. It might also lead to cancellation of training camp of men’s freestyle team (Olympic weight categories) in Makhachkala, Russia. Six women grapplers in the Olympic weight categories including Vinesh Phogat (53kg) were scheduled to train in Ukraine for almost two weeks as a part of their preparations for the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier.

They were supposed to leave in the first week of this month. However, the plan has been shelved after wrestlers and their families expressed apprehensions. Apart from Vinesh, the wrestlers will now continue to train in Lucknow. “We requested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to allow us to train in the country as we do not want to risk ourselves especially with the coronavirus spreading like wildfire. The plan has also left our families worried. We’re happy the federation considered our request,” one of the women wrestlers told this daily. 

Other than Vinesh, Nirmala (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Divya Kakran (68kg) and Kiran (76kg) were scheduled to attend the training camp.  “The women wrestlers will now train in Lucknow. All of them except the two wanted to train in the country. Vinesh has decided to train in Norway along with her foreign coach,” said Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary. The growing fear over the deadly virus might even affect Russia tour of men’s freestyle wrestlers. “We received a call from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) enquiring about men’s proposed tour.

The government has yet not issued specific guidelines for foreign trips of athletes. As we are yet to receive an update on our visa applications for Russia, we will prefer to wait for a couple of more days to decide,” added Tomar. The WFI official clarified that six Greco-Roman wrestlers have received visas for their training camp in Baku, Azerbaijan. Speaking on the Asian Qualifier, which was shifted to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from Xian, China before eventually being cancelled, Tomar said the United World Wrestling will take a call soon. “We haven’t received any communication from the world body, but International Olympic Committee (IOA) has asked every national federation to follow the WHO guidelines.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian wrestlers Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp