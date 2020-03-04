Japan's Olympic Minister says Tokyo 2020 could be postponed amid COVID-19

By UNI

TOKYO: Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said in the country's parliament on Tuesday that the 2020 Games could be postponed under their agreement with the IOC.

When being asked by a lawmaker if the Games could be put off, Hashimoto said, "In the host contract, only the IOC has the right to cancel the Games in a case where the Games would not be held during 2020. But as long as it is held during 2020, we can postpone it."

But the minister said she still believes that the Games will be held as scheduled from July 24 to August 9.

"The Organizing Committee, the IOC, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government are doing their utmost to open the Games on July 24," she said.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said to parliament: "It is the government's great responsibility to steadily prepare and create an environment for a safe and secure Olympic Games for athletes and spectators, and we must do our utmost to prevent the spread of the virus."

The Olympic Charter states in Article 32: "The dates of the Olympic Games are determined by the IOC Executive Board."

Tokyo 2020 will make a regular report to the IOC Executive Board on Wednesday evening with President Mori Yoshiro and CEO Muto Toshiro be participating via Visio in Tokyo.

Both will meet the press after the report is given.