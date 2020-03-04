Home Sport Other

Japan's Olympic Minister says Tokyo 2020 could be postponed amid COVID-19

Tokyo 2020 will make a regular report to the IOC Executive Board on Wednesday evening with President Mori Yoshiro and CEO Muto Toshiro be participating via Visio in Tokyo.

Published: 04th March 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Men work at a construction site with the Olympic rings in the background Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Tokyo's Odaiba district. (Photo | AP)

Men work at a construction site with the Olympic rings in the background Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Tokyo's Odaiba district. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

TOKYO: Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said in the country's parliament on Tuesday that the 2020 Games could be postponed under their agreement with the IOC.

When being asked by a lawmaker if the Games could be put off, Hashimoto said, "In the host contract, only the IOC has the right to cancel the Games in a case where the Games would not be held during 2020. But as long as it is held during 2020, we can postpone it."

But the minister said she still believes that the Games will be held as scheduled from July 24 to August 9.

"The Organizing Committee, the IOC, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government are doing their utmost to open the Games on July 24," she said.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said to parliament: "It is the government's great responsibility to steadily prepare and create an environment for a safe and secure Olympic Games for athletes and spectators, and we must do our utmost to prevent the spread of the virus."

The Olympic Charter states in Article 32: "The dates of the Olympic Games are determined by the IOC Executive Board."

Tokyo 2020 will make a regular report to the IOC Executive Board on Wednesday evening with President Mori Yoshiro and CEO Muto Toshiro be participating via Visio in Tokyo.

Both will meet the press after the report is given.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo 2020 Seiko Hashimoto Olympic
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp