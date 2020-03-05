Home Sport Other

Indian archery team withdraws from Asia Cup due to coronavirus

The number of global coronavirus cases have reached more than 90,0000 with over 3,000 deaths reported across the world so far.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday said it will not send their team for the upcoming Asia Cup world ranking tournament in Bangkok due to the coronavirus threat there.

"We have already informed World Archery via a letter that we won't be taking part in the meet. This is not the right time to visit Thailand with the outbreak of coronavirus," AAI assistant secretary Gunjan Abrol told IANS.

The season-opening stage 1 tournament is slated to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from March 8 to 15. "We will see what happens in the future but at the moment we cannot risk going there," he added.

This would have been India's first international competition since their return from a five-month suspension.

The annual motorsports event MotoGP 2020 scheduled for March 20-22 in Thailand's northeastern province of Buriram has also been postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had said on Monday.

The Thailand LPGA golf tournament was dropped from the schedule last month.

The number of global coronavirus cases have reached more than 90,0000 with over 3,000 deaths reported across the world so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian archery team Indian archery AAI Archery Asia Cup
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp