Home Sport Other

Coronavirus effect: SAI to suspend biometric attendance across all its centres

The coronavirus is spreading fast and has so far led to over 3,000 deaths while infecting nearly 100,000 across the world.

Published: 06th March 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Biometric

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alarmed by the rising cases of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to suspend biometric attendance at its centres across the country.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is spreading fast and has so far led to over 3,000 deaths while infecting nearly 100,000 across the world.

China, Italy, Korea, Japan and Iran are among the worst hit by the deadly disease.

India has so far reported 31 cases.

"The coronavirus is taking a gigantic shape. In a day or two, we will come out with an order to temporarily suspend biometric attendance for our employees in all our centres," a top SAI official told PTI.

"It is one of the precautionary measures we are taking to control the spread of the deadly disease."

The SAI centre in Gandhinagar on Friday conducted a workshop on coronavirus for its officials and athletes.

"The SAI Gandhinagar held a one-and-half hour sensitisation session for its staff and athletes where in-house medical staff explained about the coronavirus, how it spreads and how to avoid getting infected," the official said.

"The doctor also told the athletes and staff not to panic. Such camps will also be conducted in other SAI centres across the country."

ALSO READ: Coronavirus impact - Delhi shooting World Cup postponed, Olympic test event cancelled

The coronavirus has badly affected sporting events across the world with serious doubts looming over the Tokyo Olympics because of its widespread rise in Japan.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organisers, however, have asserted that the event will be held as per schedule.

The Delhi government had on Thursday suspended biometric attendance in its offices as a preemptive measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

The SAI has already advised the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training stints in view of the outbreak.

In an advisory issued to all NSFs on Wednesday, the SAI said athletes' health comes first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus India Coronavirus SAI Sports Authority of India
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp