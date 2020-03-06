Home Sport Other

Dealing with success was much-more harder for me: Abhinav Bindra

India's sole individual Olympic gold medallist Abinav Bindra said dealing with success was difficult for him rather than failure.

By ANI

"For me, success was harder. Dealing with success was much more challenging phase of my life. I failed most of the time and I got used to it. Suddenly, I succeeded," Bindra said in an event on Thursday.

Bindra bagged country's first individual gold in 10-metre Air Rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It was also India's first gold medal since 1980 when the Men's Hockey team won the gold."I trained for 15 years of my life just for one goal and just for one moment. I have thought about what will I do ever after. Then I fine day I have a gold medal in my pocket," the shooter said.

Before the Olympics gold, he won a gold medal in 2006 World Championships, gold in 2002, and 2006 Commonwealth Games.

The ace shooter said sportsperson have to deal with failure by accepting it and overcoming mistakes as nobody likes to lose.

"You have to accept it (failure). I think acceptance is a big thing. Athletes who accept it quicker they just get back to it. It is love for your sports, love for the boring and love for training which gets you back. Nobody likes to lose. It hurts like hell," Bindra said.

