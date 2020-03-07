Home Sport Other

Well-wishers in India and world help me be who I am: Dutee Chand

The 24-year-old sprinter from Odisha had to get past a ban from World Athletic due to her high levels of testosterone, which she successfully challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Published: 07th March 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dutee Chand said that her well-wishers in India and across the world has given her the motivation to be "unapologetically" who she is. The 24-year-old sprinter from Odisha had to get past a ban from World Athletic due to her high levels of testosterone, which she successfully challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, before all of that, she had to get past society's taboo around a girl taking part in sports.

"In the past it was just a dream when girls like me got into the team, I used to get taunted by the boys. What will you do by running, your job is to get married, have children, run the family. Then why do you want to run... they used to say," she said in a video interview conducted by Twitter to celebrate International Women's Day that is coming up on March 8.

"When I started performing well in my village at the school level it made me believe that I could perform well and go further. When I started winning medals at nationals and for the first time, at the international level despite being a junior I won a medal in the senior category, it filled me with confidence," she said.

"My well-wishers in India and across the world have given me the motivation and strength over the years to be unapologetically who I am. It gives me happiness to be able to connect with my fans and friends, and let them know exactly how hard I have been working. I hope more Indian women use Twitter to speak up for themselves and get support from people and authorities across India."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dutee Chand
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp