KCA zonal academies shut, beach games cancelled

As the number of those affected by the coronavirus in Kerala touch double figures, some of the state’s sports associations are taking precautionary measures to prevent infections.

Published: 11th March 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the number of those affected by the coronavirus in Kerala touch double figures, some of the state’s sports associations are taking precautionary measures to prevent infections. The Kerala Cricket Association has decided to temporarily close down operations of their zonal academies across the state and also cancelled the local league tournaments which were being held across various districts. The Association is also adopting a wait and watch approach when it comes to the summer coaching camps which are slated to start in the first week of April. 

Meanwhile, the Kerala U-19 and U-23 women’s teams are also scheduled to have preparatory camps towards the end of this month but that could also be cut short. “Coaching camps, league matches, practice nets, selection trials and any event having group gathering shall not be conducted till 31st of this month. This shall include academy hostels, gymnasiums and fitness centres whose operations have to be temporarily suspended,” a KCA advisory to all the district associations read.

Another event that has been called off is the Kerala Beach Games which was slated to be held from March 26-31 in Thiruvananthapuram. The Games included four events: volleyball, football, kabaddi and tug of war. “We couldn’t take any risks because of the coronavirus fears. Now we have to monitor any events that are behind held in various districts,” said Kerala Olympic Association president Sunil Kumar. 

When the first couple of cases were detected last month, it led to the NBA Junior program getting postponed. The event was scheduled in three districts across Kerala with the participation of children from over 70 schools expected. As far as football and athletics are concerned, the officials said that their calendars haven’t been affected. “We don’t have any major events lined up now.

The only event that could get affected is the Academy League but that can be postponed for later,” said Kerala Football Association Secretary Anil Kumar. The postponement of the Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championship which was supposed to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 will affect the athletes from the state.

