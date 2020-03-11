Home Sport Other

Training at home for judo players

“As all the Olympic qualification events till April 30 have been cancelled, there is no question of our judokas going abroad even if they want to.

Published: 11th March 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Internationa Judo Federation (IJF) decided to cancel all Olympic qualification events with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Judo Federation of India (JFI) is mulling options to hold a training camp in the country. Initial indications suggest the judokas, who have a chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games, may be asked to assemble at the Central Regional Centre of Sports Authority of India in Bhopal for the aforementioned camp.

“As all the Olympic qualification events till April 30 have been cancelled, there is no question of our judokas going abroad even if they want to. We may speak to judokas on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action. Anyway, the preparations must go on and it would be better if those in contention for Olympic qualification can practise and train together. A camp is already on at the SAI Centre, Bhopal under Japanese coach. The judokas might be asked to camp there,” Man Mohan Jaiswal, JFI secretary-general, said. 

The judokas had earlier sought the federation’s permission to undergo a training camp in Georgia after the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco got cancelled last week.  The world body on Monday issued a statement saying, “The executive committee has taken the emergency decision to cancel with immediate effect all Olympic qualification events on the IJF calendar until April 30, 2020. This includes the Ekaterinburg Grand Prix in Russia and the Grand Prix in Tbilisi (Georgia) and Antalya (Turkey) and the continental events.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Internationa Judo Federation judo players Judo Federation of India
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp