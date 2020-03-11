Training at home for judo players

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Internationa Judo Federation (IJF) decided to cancel all Olympic qualification events with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Judo Federation of India (JFI) is mulling options to hold a training camp in the country. Initial indications suggest the judokas, who have a chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games, may be asked to assemble at the Central Regional Centre of Sports Authority of India in Bhopal for the aforementioned camp.

“As all the Olympic qualification events till April 30 have been cancelled, there is no question of our judokas going abroad even if they want to. We may speak to judokas on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action. Anyway, the preparations must go on and it would be better if those in contention for Olympic qualification can practise and train together. A camp is already on at the SAI Centre, Bhopal under Japanese coach. The judokas might be asked to camp there,” Man Mohan Jaiswal, JFI secretary-general, said.

The judokas had earlier sought the federation’s permission to undergo a training camp in Georgia after the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco got cancelled last week. The world body on Monday issued a statement saying, “The executive committee has taken the emergency decision to cancel with immediate effect all Olympic qualification events on the IJF calendar until April 30, 2020. This includes the Ekaterinburg Grand Prix in Russia and the Grand Prix in Tbilisi (Georgia) and Antalya (Turkey) and the continental events.”