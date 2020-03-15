STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sjoerd Marijne to stay in India

Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne too is feeling the impact of coronavirus.

Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne too is feeling the impact of coronavirus. After the national camp concluded, the Dutchman, who was scheduled to go back home, decided against travelling to the Netherlands, which has already registered more than 800 positive cases and five deaths.

If he had travelled, there was every chance that he wouldn’t have been allowed back into the country. As per Hockey India, the next women’s camp is scheduled from March 23, and going back meant he would have risked missing that. Marijne opted to stay back at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru.

“Had to turn around on my way to the airport. The risk is too great that I can’t return. I can’t see my family and I don’t know when this is going to happen,” he tweeted.

