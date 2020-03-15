STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Women wrestlers reluctant to join camp over COVID-19 threat

The  deadly coronavirus has impacted the sporting calendar to a great extent, leading to either postponement or cancellation of several international events across the globe.

Published: 15th March 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By FIROZ M I RZA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deadly coronavirus has impacted the sporting calendar to a great extent, leading to either postponement or cancellation of several international events across the globe. The fast-spreading disease has also hit the Indian wrestlers hard as it forced them to cancel their overseas training programmes and train at home. The disease now seems to have started taking a toll on their plans for home training as well. The ongoing national camp for women wrestlers at the SAI Centre, Lucknow bears is a testimony to it. Around 40 wrestlers including those preparing for the Olympic qualifiers were supposed to train at the facility.

Sakshi Malik

The actual number of participants, however, is around five at the moment. It was learnt that most of the campers decided to leave for their respective homes due to the coronavirus threat. “My daughter left the camp around a week ago to celebrate Holi. Moreover, the situation has been scary ever since the disease started spreading in the country. It’s better to stay away from a crowded place,” father of one of the wrestlers told this daily. Earlier, six wrestlers in Olympic weight categories were scheduled to train in Kiev, Ukraine for around two weeks to prepare for the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier.

The grapplers, however, decided to skip the foreign trip in the wake of the spread of coronavirus and train in Lucknow. Only Vinesh Phogat (53kg), the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist, decided to train overseas but she was also called back by the government due to a rise in the number of cases. She flew back to the country from Norway a couple of days ago. Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Nirmala (50kg) were among the wrestlers, who were supposed to train at the venue.

“I left Lucknow a few days ago as there were not enough sparring partners. Most of the wrestlers decided to train at their respective homes in the wake of coronavirus. At the moment, I am also training at a centre located in my home town. I can only think of returning back if other wrestlers decide to join the camp,” one of the campers said. “We will speak to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and seek its guidance. Given the situation, I don’t want to risk my daughter.

I know the federation will ensure safety but only a handful of wrestlers cannot train properly at the place. All the athletes must turn up to ensure the camp serves the purpose,” added the father. Meanwhile, WFI seems to be clueless about the issue. “Honestly, I am not aware of the falling attendance at the women’s national camp. I can only speak on it on Monday after gathering information from the authorities concerned,” said a WFI office-bearer.

He, however, admitted that the disease has disrupted all the plans of the federation and it might be a reason behind the women wrestlers’ collective decision to train at home. “Coronavirus forced both the male and female wrestlers to train in the country. Even Asian and World Olympic Qualifiers have been postponed due to the pandemic,” he added. In Delhi, Chhatrasal Stadium, where Sushil Kumar trains, has been shut till March 31 due to a health advisory issued by the Delhi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sakshi Malik Indian wrestlers Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp