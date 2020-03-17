STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In times of social distancing, AFI goes ahead with Indian Grand Prix

 While national federations across the country has decided to call off domestic events, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to go ahead with the first two Indian Grand Prix.

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla (Photo| Twitter/ @Adille1)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While national federations across the country has decided to call off domestic events, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to go ahead with the first two Indian Grand Prix. Both competitions will be held in NIS, Patiala on March 20 and 25. Earlier, the second one was scheduled to be held in Sangrur in Punjab. However, AFI has taken various steps to ensure the safety of athletes. For starters, the federation has asked athletes to maintain social distance except while competing. According to AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, only those events where there is a slight chances of qualifying will be conducted. 

“We are not allowing spectators. We are not allowing their coaches or dear ones. They will keep social distance. The minute the events are over, they have to leave the stadium. In other places in the world, these small meets are happening. “The big ones have stopped where there is a lot of spectators. The moment they enter the stadium, they will be checked. They can’t roam anywhere in the stadium. They will come, compete and get out immediately.

We have to do what we have to do for our athletes. The athlete will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance except while competing. Our doctors and experts have said that this is the best option,” Sumariwalla told this daily.    The Ministry of Health had on Monday put out an advisory saying that local authorities will have a dialogue with organisers of sporting events and competitions involving large gatherings and they may be advised to postpone events. 

While AFI are saying that the event will be behind closed doors, a minimum of 50 people — athletes and officials included — is expected to show up. Despite concerns, Sumariwalla has said that the it is necessary to go forward with the event. “Absolutely. As of today, the Olympics is going to happen. Japan’s Prime Minister has that the Olympics will happen. The International Olympic Committee president has said that the Olympics is on schedule. Now if that is the case, our athletes who have been training, has to start their season.”

Athletes and coaches who are training abroad, including Shivpal Singh and Annu Rani’s status on return to India is yet to be confirmed. However, Neeraj’s return to India was confirmed, late on Monday night, after the fresh health advisory. The  javelin thrower, who was training in Antalya, since the midlle of February, had hoped to remain in the country till the end of the month. Interestingly, his visa was set to expire. “Those athletes have already competed. They are in contact with SAI on an hour to hour basis. We feel it is safer for them to stay instead of exposing them to travel, which is more dangerous. This is an international crisis. If the visa expires, we will renew it.”

