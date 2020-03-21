STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No need to rush Tokyo Olympic decision, say US as splits emerge

USA Swimming is the biggest US sports federation to call for a postponement.

Published: 21st March 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Three-time Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Friday, March 20, 2020.

Three-time Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: US Olympic chiefs said Friday more time was needed to determine the fate of the Tokyo Olympics as a major US sports federation called for the Games to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conference call with reporters, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chairwoman Susanne Lyons said there was no need for the International Olympic Committee to make an immediate decision on Tokyo.

"I think we would concur with the IOC to say that we need more expert advice and information than we have today to make a decision," Lyons said.

"And we don't have to make a decision. Our games are not next week, or two weeks from now. They're four months from now.

"So we are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather that information and expert advice.

"At this point in time, we do not feel that it's necessary for us to insist that they make a decision."

But just hours after Lyons' comments, USA Swimming underscored the growing divisions within US sport on the issue by calling for USOPC to request a postponement.

In an open letter to the USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland, swimming federation boss Tim Hinchey said US Olympic leaders should "advocate for the postponement" of the Tokyo Games.

"We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes," Hinchey wrote.

USA Swimming is the biggest US sports federation to call for a postponement.

Friday's statement came against a backdrop of mounting unease amongst athletes over the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on their preparations for Tokyo.

Several have called on the IOC to postpone the July 24-August 9 Games, noting that restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have wreaked havoc with training and competition schedules.

Lives 'upside down'

Hinchey said American swimmers' lives had been "turned upside down" as they scrambled to find training facilities or reconfigure schedules.

"Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all," Hinchey said.

USA Swimming's stance found support from Bob Bowman, the former coach of Olympic star Michael Phelps, who said athletes were being placed in danger as they sought out places to train.

"My concern is as they are trying to find places to train and work out, it goes against what we're supposed to be doing to not get the coronavirus," Bowman told USA Today. "It's forcing them to try to do things that are contrary to our national goal right now."

Former US Olympic distance runner Kara Goucher, meanwhile, accused Olympic chiefs of placing financial considerations above athlete safety.

"Athletes are humans, they get sick!" Goucher wrote on Twitter. "Postpone so they can #ShelterAtHome w/o worrying about losing fitness to competitors!

"You are losing any credibility that you care about the wellness of athletes! Athletes over money please!"

The USOPC responded Friday to Hinchey's letter in a joint statement from Hirshland and Lyons.

"The USOPC has complete and total empathy for the athlete community as they manage the terrible stress and anxiety caused by the current lack of certitude regarding the Tokyo Games," the statement said.

"We understand that the athletes have concerns about training, qualification and anti-doping controls, and that they want transparency, communication and clarity to the full extent possible. 

"The USOPC has made it clear that all athletes should put their health and wellness, and the health and wellness of the greater community, above all else at this unprecedented moment.

"At the same time, and as it relates to the Games, we have also heard from athletes that they want the Olympic and Paralympic community to be very intentional about the path forward – and to ensure that we aren’t prematurely taking away any athletes' opportunity to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games until we have better clarity."

Hirshland told reporters that athletes were not unanimously in favor of the Olympics being postponed.

"As diverse as our athletes are, so too are their perspectives, and that adds to the complication factor," Hirshland said.

"There are athletes out there for whom this feels like their only opportunity, their last chance. I don't think we're in a position where all athletes have a unanimous point of view."

She said additional mental health resources were being made available to athletes as they grapple with "significant anxiety."

"We are all living with a high degree of uncertainty and a lack of clarity, and we absolutely hope that we can have clarity as soon as that's practical," Hirshland said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics coronavirus COVID-19 USA Japan
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp