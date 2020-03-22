STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI centres to be opened for coronavirus patients

Sports ministry confirms that if need arises, it will let health department use stadia as isolation wards or intensive care units 

Published: 22nd March 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

The likes of National Boxing Academy in Rohtak could help in housing the patients

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI : During  the peak of the coronavirus infection there, Wuhan transformed its sports stadiums into medical centres to accommodate patients. Soon, sports facilities in India too could be turned into medical centres. With the number of cases rising, there is a possibility that Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres with hostel facilities could be converted into isolation wards or intensive care units, if necessary. The sports ministry has said that all sports centres under SAI’s jurisdiction are now available to the health ministry at any time.

Sports secretary RS Julaniya confirmed this and said that in the interest of public health, the sports ministry has directed SAI to allow health departments of state and centre to use its facilities wherever available and whenever needed. “It’s a global pandemic we are dealing with,” said Julaniya. “Under these circumstances, all departments need to work together. In the interest of public health, all centres of Sports Authority of India, including its hostels would be made available to the health ministry.”

The National Boxing Academy in Rohtak is one such centre that could be taken over by the district administration for accommodating patients. It could be used as a quarantine facility or a medical centre.
SAI officials have confirmed that the Rohtak district administration has already got in touch with them. After SAI closed all centres due to the global pandemic, all trainees have left for home and the facility is unoccupied right now. In fact, the infrastructure was provided by the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the facility is run by SAI. It is also a Khelo India centre.

There have been indications that the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune too would be converted into a quarantine facility if the need arises. SAI, though, has not received any formal communication. However, if required after its latest decision, it should not be a problem.

All of the SAI centres, can accommodate close to 5000 sportspersons. Most of them share in twos and sometimes in threes. Some can house more than three as well. It is estimated that if health administrators use most of the premises, then they should be able to house at least 1200-1500 patients and individuals.
“I have already spoken to SAI DG and he is instructing Regional Directors of all SAI centres to make its facilities available,” said Julaniya. The sports secretary has spoken to the VC of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp