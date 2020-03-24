Despite following COVID-19 protocols, paddler Ankita Das traumatised by neighbours for returning from Berlin

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Apart from the rapid spread of coronavirus, the society’s reaction to people who have come back from abroad is another problem that has reared its ugly head. Former Olympian Ankita Das, who returned to Siliguri after finishing her Bundesliga engagements in Berlin, revealed that the people in her neighbourhood have been spreading rumours about her, leading to a harrowing time for her family.



The 26-year-old, who lives with her mother and uncle, said that people in the locality were avoiding her family while they were walking on the roads.

They resorted to name-calling as well. Matters came to a head when a local news report came out with the version of the neighbours, in which they reportedly said that the paddler had come back just two days ago and was not well. “I came back home on March 10 and I have proof,” the 2014 national champion told this daily.



“I have been self-isolating since my return. I had gone through the usual thermal scanning at multiple airports. People are avoiding my mother and uncle when they are walking. Some also put up posts on social media in which they wrote that I’m culpable if any of them become infected. Even my uncle’s office colleagues have started avoiding him.”



A few even went to the local councillor to lodge a complaint, after which a government doctor was sent to her place. Her temperature was normal and she was asked about her travel history and other details. But that has not deterred the locals, forcing Ankita to condemn their actions on social media.

Even the house help has stayed away after the neighbours intervened. “I had gone to Berlin to play for Reinickendorfer Fuchse in the second division. This was after a gap of almost a year. I had a ligament tear because of which I had to stay away from the game. As soon as the virus starting spreading in Germany, I came back. I did not even play in the Oman Open as I wanted to stay safe. But this matter has really disturbed me and my family.”

Ankita, who represented the country in the London Olympics, has been in touch with her coach. So far, they have not lodged any official complaint.



“I had to take help of a sports psychologist during my injury. It was a really low point in my career. I was just starting to regain form and now this. I hope everything gets sorted soon. I don’t want to make an issue out of this but because my family is involved, I had to put up that post. Rumour-mongering is not helping at this point in time.” After this daily brought the issue up, the sports ministry got in touch with the paddler and assured her of help from its side.