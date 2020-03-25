STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Anticipating postponement, Athletics Federation of India had fresh plans in place for Olympics 2021

However, the biggest challenge according to them, is to make sure that the athletes stay fit and motivated.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s track and field athletes will soon be following a different plan as they get ready for the Olympics in 2021. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was anticipating this decision from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the top coaches had already met on Tuesday to chart out a different training schedule if there was a postponement.

“This morning, we had a discussion with the coaches. The pressure was getting too high with many countries and athletes expressing the need to postpone the Olympics. So, we have some new plans and are waiting for the AFI’s approval.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic: IOC

We were expecting 32 to qualify and our athletes were in great shape. I am sure they will be in better shape next year. But you have to change the preparation programme now. May be start by October or November. Because you can’t train for 15 months,” AFI high-performance director Volker Herrmann told this daily after news came in that the Games have been postponed.The AFI had sent out a questionnaire prepared by the World Athletes’ Commission to the Indian athletes to understand what they felt about the situation two days ago. With the latest decision, the AFI is relieved. It feels that the athletes would not have been in the right state of mind in training and preparation, while the rest of the population was suffering.

However, the biggest challenge according to them, is to make sure that the athletes stay fit and motivated.

To address the issue, there is a plan to host multiple events towards the end of the year. “The problem is, with the postponement, most of the other international meets also won’t happen. That means our athletes won’t have any competition for almost one year. And competition exposure is very important as far as Olympics is concerned. So what we have planned is to organise a series of competitions later this year provided the COVID-19 situation improves,” said Herrmann.

The German feels that the athletes who have already qualified do not have to worry about their participation in 2021. With the qualification period set to change, Herrmann believes more athletes will get a chance to qualify.

“As far as I know, the IOC is even thinking of extending the number of athletes. I think 55-60 per cent of them have already qualified. But there is still a chance for more athletes to qualify. And if that is the case, there is a possibility of lowering the qualifying standards. We will come to know in the next few weeks. Next year, we have the World Indoor Championships, World Relay Championships, World Championships, Asian Championships and the Olympic Games. So we also have to prioritise which one to go for. It’s very tricky.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Olympics International Olympic Committee Athletics Federation of India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp