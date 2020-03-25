STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian wrestlers focus on benefits as Tokyo Games get postponed due to coronavirus

Ravi Dahiya, who is among the four Indian wrestlers to qualify for the Olympics through the World Championships last year, also held Games’ deferment a good move.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:34 AM

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian wrestlers. (File Photo)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

“Health is priority, rest all can wait,” said star wrestler Bajrang Punia when questioned about postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. Welcoming the decision taken jointly by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organising committee on Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the 65kg wrestler said the move will only help athletes in preparing better.

“I’ve said this in the past and I’m reiterating it again the postponement of the Games wi­ll serve everyone. As far as athletes are concerned, it will help them to be better prepa­red as the coronavirus pande­mic has completely disturbed their training schedule,” the Khel Ratna awardee opined.

“The disease has wreaked havoc across the globe. It’s not about athletes only. We need to find ways to tackle the virus on the priority basis. We cannot train here in the country and the situation is same everywhere,” he added.

Ravi Dahiya, who is among the four Indian wrestlers to qualify for the Olympics through the World Championships last year, also held Games’ deferment a good move. “These things are not in our hands. But the decision will benefit the athletes. I don’t think it will have any impact when the event is held next year. We always have time to prepare for it,” said the 57kg grappler.

Meanwhile, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) preferred to wait and watch when queried about the fresh strategies. “Nothing can be said at the moment,” said Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary.

Comments

