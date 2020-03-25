STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Late, but correct decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics: Captain of India’s 1980 hockey winning team

Every day in our country and elsewhere, more and more people are getting infected with the deadly virus.

Tokyo Olympics

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By V Baskaran
Express News Service

Postponing the Tokyo Olympic was a logical step, considering that the environment was not conducive to host the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Major sporting nations Australia and Canada withdrew and the organisers came under global pressure to postpone the event for the first time in its 124-year modern history.

Under such circumstances, it was impractical to hold the Games and the IOA should have taken action earlier. Health is of far bigger importance than taking part in a sporting event and winning medals.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic: IOC

The Olympics is the highest platform for an athlete. You cannot take part in an event of this scale with fear in your mind whether you will fall sick or not. Plus, with our country in almost total lockdown, athletes would not have been able to touch peak fitness to produce their best. Mental and physical fitness is paramount to come up with a notable performance.

The sooner the IOC draws the schedule for next year the better. This will allow athletes to plan their schedule and work on their fitness regime. They will have time to analyse their game and improve their skills. This postponement will also give athletes the time to get over the tra­uma.

There will be a financial impact, but that is inevitable. I have been part of the Olympics as a player and coach. The scale is grand and so spectacular that every athlete cherishes the experience throughout his or her life. Losses are bound to be there. But when it is a question of life and death, money should take a back seat. I am sure the sponsors will be aware of the situation, reasons that caused this postponement and support the event in a grand manner next year. 

​(Captain of India’s 1980 hockey gold-winning team, Baskaran spoke to TNIE)

