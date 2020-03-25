STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Need to reboot: Indian boxers happy with additional time to prepare for Olympics 2021

According to Indian boxing’s high performance director Santiago Nieva, the process of abandoning existing plans and chalking out a fresh course of action is going to be the biggest challenge.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Under Santiago Nieva (L) and CA Kuttappa (R), five male boxers made the Tokyo Olympics cut in the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifers.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the Indians who had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which was pushed back to 2021 on Tuesday, the boxers would be a dejected lot. In men’s and women’s categories, they had secured an unprecedented nine spots for the country. Preparing to unleash their best in about four months from now, they have to reboot and redraw plans.

According to Indian boxing’s high performance director Santiago Nieva, the process of abandoning existing plans and chalking out a fresh course of action is going to be the biggest challenge. As per early indications, those who have already made the cut will not have to appear in a new set of qualifiers. So Nieva knows the group that he will be working with.

“It’s a setback, considering that we were working towards a goal, thinking that the test will come in four months from now. Mentally and physically, the preparation schedule has to change. It won’t be easy, but it will be the same for all. We have to go back to the basics after having concentrated on the advanced stage for a while,” Nieva said from Patiala on Tuesday.

While it might take some effort to make the boxers understand the importance of starting almost from zero, Nieva sees the brighter side. “The positive bit of the postponement is we get more time. We almost know who all are the boxers going to the Olympics next year. We will have more time to work on their specifics and sharpen their game further.”

Lovlina Borgohain, who has qualified in the women’s 69kg section, is also looking at the positive side. “I’m relieved in the sense that the Games have been postponed and not cancelled. Given the situation around the world, I think this is the right decision. Starting preparations afresh is not necessarily a bad thing because it gives us additional time.”

Speaking from her residence in Golaghat in Assam, the two-time World Championship bronze medallist said they were not training anyway, given that the national camp is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. “We are just keeping ourselves fit at home. Once the camp resumes, we can start with renewed intensity.”

Qualifier in the men’s 69kg section and a former World Championship bronze medallist, Vikas Krishan too believes the right decision has been taken. For him, it doesn’t matter if he has to start afresh. “Boxing is just a sport. It’s far more important to save lives. As far as I am concerned, I’d say I will benefit from the extra time to prepare.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Indian Boxers
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp