Need to reboot: Indian boxers happy with additional time to prepare for Olympics 2021

CHENNAI: Of the Indians who had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which was pushed back to 2021 on Tuesday, the boxers would be a dejected lot. In men’s and women’s categories, they had secured an unprecedented nine spots for the country. Preparing to unleash their best in about four months from now, they have to reboot and redraw plans.

According to Indian boxing’s high performance director Santiago Nieva, the process of abandoning existing plans and chalking out a fresh course of action is going to be the biggest challenge. As per early indications, those who have already made the cut will not have to appear in a new set of qualifiers. So Nieva knows the group that he will be working with.

“It’s a setback, considering that we were working towards a goal, thinking that the test will come in four months from now. Mentally and physically, the preparation schedule has to change. It won’t be easy, but it will be the same for all. We have to go back to the basics after having concentrated on the advanced stage for a while,” Nieva said from Patiala on Tuesday.

While it might take some effort to make the boxers understand the importance of starting almost from zero, Nieva sees the brighter side. “The positive bit of the postponement is we get more time. We almost know who all are the boxers going to the Olympics next year. We will have more time to work on their specifics and sharpen their game further.”

Lovlina Borgohain, who has qualified in the women’s 69kg section, is also looking at the positive side. “I’m relieved in the sense that the Games have been postponed and not cancelled. Given the situation around the world, I think this is the right decision. Starting preparations afresh is not necessarily a bad thing because it gives us additional time.”

Speaking from her residence in Golaghat in Assam, the two-time World Championship bronze medallist said they were not training anyway, given that the national camp is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. “We are just keeping ourselves fit at home. Once the camp resumes, we can start with renewed intensity.”

Qualifier in the men’s 69kg section and a former World Championship bronze medallist, Vikas Krishan too believes the right decision has been taken. For him, it doesn’t matter if he has to start afresh. “Boxing is just a sport. It’s far more important to save lives. As far as I am concerned, I’d say I will benefit from the extra time to prepare.”