Unprecedented: Tokyo Olympics postponed keeping coronavirus pandemic in mind

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Olympic Committee takes momentous step to defer Tokyo Games, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. It has to be held before the Japanese summer of 2021. Welcoming move, international sports federations fret over rescheduling qualifying events.

After days of mounting pressure, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed until next year – the summer of 2021, to be precise. Now, the more important and cumbersome processes will begin – definitely a logistical nightmare for those working for a smooth Games. Everything needs to be rescheduled, including the rally of the torch that reached Japan on Friday.



No doubt, athletes would be relieved but a bigger worry will start haunting them, especially those already qualified. Would their qualification stand? Take boxing for instance. A record nine athletes (six male, three female) qualified through the Asia-Oceania qualifying competition in Jordan recently. Apart from this, only the African qualifiers could be completed before events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Experts believe that, in such cases where worldwide qualification is not over, it could continue later this year. “In any case, I am not expecting any event until June at least,” explained RK Sacheti, a member of IOC’s boxing Olympic task force.



“The way things are right now, it is very difficult to predict. However, since time would be on our side even after everything gets back to normal, our aim will be to host other qualifying tournaments first. So in that case, whatever qualifying tournament we have already had could stand. But a final decision will be taken once we meet.”

The men’s and women’s hockey teams can relax, for the international hockey association has said it won’t modify its qualification criteria as the process is complete. “There are no plans to change the qualified teams and we look forward to receiving the new dates of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” an FIH spokesperson told this daily.

In the case of athletics and swimming, the qualification period might be extended to next year. The athletics season has not even begun and the dates regarding this are not yet known. So it’s difficult to predict what kind of qualifying standards would be fixed.Whatever it is, there is some respite for athletes for now.



Almost all national camps, barring athletics, hockey and weightlifting are shut. The hockey teams will continue to remain in camp at Bengaluru till at least April 15. However, there are likely to be tweaks in their training process.

The Indian Olympic Association welcomed the decision. IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said this would give some relief to the players. “IOA welcomes the decision of IOA,” he said. “Discussions were held by the IOC with organisers and all stakeholders before coming to a conclusion. This relieves our athletes of worries that they have to train during the pandemic and perform after four months.”Biren Baisya, the chef de mission of the Indian contingent to the Games too felt it was a good decision as it would help the players remain calm.



“Under the circumstances, the IOC has taken the right decision,” he told this daily. “For us, our primary concern is the health of our athletes,” he said.

The sports ministry too welcomed the decision and said the training of athletes will not be affected. “Even if it is pushed to 2021, we should be doing well and maybe more athletes will qualify now,” said RS Julaniya, the sports secretary. “We are training for 2024 and 2028 Olympics, so if it is pushed, we will assist in the right kind of training.

Reactions

My wife just told me ‘do what you want to do’. You anyway do whatever it is that you want to do’. Worked incredibly hard the last few years, the process will have to begin again. Need to see how the qualifying is... if they are going to change it are not. The slog begins again.

A Sharath Kamal, Table tennis

I think it’s the right decision because we are in the middle of a pandemic. From my game point of view, nothing really changes for me. I think they have freezed the rankings. And till we get back on that Tour, that’s set to continue. There is no clarity over the next qualifying criteria... I know as much as you do.

Rohan Bopanna, Tennis

I don’t think this affects me in any drastic way. Everything happens for the best... the older horses will be one year older. This year would be the prime year for some of my horses (Fernhill Face and Touchingwood for ex) so it’s a bit of a shame for them. On the whole, it’s a wise decision taken by the IOC. It might be a disadvantage to many of the athletes but , in my case, I would have been happy if it had happened. I wouldn’t have been unhappy if it didn’t happen. I am now going to back off from training for a bit.

Fouaad Mirza, Equestrian

In times like this, Olympics is not important. I am not worried about the qualification. If they allow me to participate, then, well and good. Otherwise, its not a big issue. We can qualify again, provided we stay healthy and injury-free. If the competition was held in 2020, there won’t be any peace as we will be worried about our family while competing.

KT Irfan, Race walking

We are definitely relaxed. Right now, it is a positive news as everyone are confused. No competitions were happening and there were very less chances to qualify. Now, there is more time. Even if that means we have to start from scratch, it doesn’t matter. We will be able to do it.

Dharun Ayyasamy, 400m hurdles