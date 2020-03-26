STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ace shuttler PV Sindhu donates Rs 10 lakh in fight against coronavirus

Tennis star Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu. Twitter screengrab.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19," she tweeted.

COVID-19 LIVE | 18 dead so far, confirmed India cases near 650 as Sitharaman to address media

Earlier, South superstar Pawan Kalyan also donated a total sum of Rs 2 crore to combat the spread of coronavirus. Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds. He also donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has already donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

Former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir has also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives across the world.

Around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 15 people have lost their lives.

TAGS
coronavirus PN Sindhu coronavirus outbreak coronavirus pandemic
